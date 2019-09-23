Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana’s comedy is racing towards Rs 100 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl has received positive reviews from top Hindi film critics.

Dream Girl box office: Now being termed as the hit-machine of Bollywood, Ayushmann’s Khurrana is making it big with his most recent comedy film. Dream Girl is racing towards Rs 100 crore mark. The film which earned Rs 44 crore in its opening weekend has held its pace and will breach the Rs 100 crore mark in its box office business on the 2nd Monday of its release. The film, which is currently dominating the Box office despite good competition from the movie that released this Friday is apparently not lagging behind despite entering week-2. The film seems to have occupied its space on the box office for this week as well. The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial is being loved by the audiences. Dream Girl received positive reviews from top Hindi film critics. Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen playing someone who can talk like a woman. The actor has marvelled in portraying the role and the audience seems to be loving it.

Movie critic and film business analyst, Taran Adrash, while sharing business figures for the movie tweeted, “Dream Girl continues its dominance on the charts. The film is likely to cruise past Rs 100 cr mark on Monday. Dream Girl will be Ekta Kapoor’s second century (after Ek Villain). The film will also be Ayushmann Khurrana’s second century (after Badhaai Ho). Dream Girl collected Rs 5.30 crore on Friday, Rs 9.10 crore on Saturday, Rs 11.05 crore on Sunday in its Week-2 at the box office. The film has collected a total of Rs 97.65 crore in India till Sunday, September 22.

READ | Now, Bollywood’s Gen Z flock to YouTube!

Taran Adrash termed the film as ‘Super Hit’. He further stated that Dream Girl has collected a total of Rs 72.20 crore in its first week at the box office. While during the second box office weekend the film collected Rs 25.45 crore summing up its total collection to Rs 97.65 crore in India.

Ayushmann Khurrana who has given back to back 6 hits to the Hindi film industry is being termed as the emerging superstar of Bollywood. The actor earlier received the National Film Award for Best Actor category for Andhadhun. Dream Girl is the sixth hit for him in a row.