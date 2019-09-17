Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer is unstoppable, mints good money on weekday

Dream Girl has received good-words from the top critics of the Hindi film industry.

Dream Girl Collection day 4: There is good news for the newest hit-machine of Bollywood Ayushmann Khuranna as his comedy film Dream Girl is being liked all over the country and is minting good money. The box office collection spree of Dream Girl continued even on its fourth day. The film featuring Ayushmann Khuranna in a role portraying someone who can talk in feminine voice has crossed Rs 50 crore mark and earned Rs 52 crore already in just 4-day run at the box office. The movie has received good review from top critics of the Hindi film industry. Ayushmann Khurrana has given back-to-back hits in recent times and also received National Film Award for the Best Actor category. The success rate of his movies has made him the new hit-machine of Bollywood. The recent comedy film of Ayushmann, Dream Girl got the biggest opening among his films and collected Rs 10.05 crore. The film, over the weekend, has collected approximately Rs 44 crore. With a collection of a good Rs 7.43 crore even on Monday, the film depicts a concrete business insight.

While talking about the box office performance of Dream Girl, Film critic and Movie Business Analyst, Taran Adarsh in a tweet mentioned, “Dream Girl consolidates and cements its status. The film is a bonafide success as it noted a negligible decline on its Day-4 at the box office despite it being a working day. Notable, the film doing good business with ticket rates being low on weekdays is a win-win situation. The movie collected a total of Rs 52 crore as of Monday. Dream Girl Minted Rs 10.05 crore on Friday, Rs 16.42 crore on Saturday, Rs 18.10 crore on Sunday and a Rs 7.43 crore on Monday (working Weekday with low ticket rates).”

Recently, media reports suggested that Ayushmann Khurrana has increased his brand endorsement fee to almost double following the string of hit films. After receiving the ‘Best Actor’ award at the 66th National Film Awards for his acting in Andhadhun, the actor spiked his brand endorsement fee from Rs 90 lakh- Rs 1 Crore bracket to a premium of Rs 2.5 crore annually.

Experts believe that Dream Girl will mint a good Rs 75 crore by the end of its 1-week at the box office and could enter the Rs 100 crore club. The film has already left behind films like Raazi and URI in the race of box office opening weekend collection.