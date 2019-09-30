Dream Girl Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-starer racing towards Rs 140 crore mark

Dream Girl has the required characteristics to earn a minimum of Rs 150 crore in India.

Dream Girl collection: Ayushmann Khurrana’s comedy film is showing remarkably constant trends at the box office. The film in which National Award-winning actor has portrayed the role of someone who can talk like the opposite gender has been receiving praises for the same since Dream Girl’s release. The film has been showing very good box office trends since day-1. The movie collected a humongous Rs 44 crore in its opening weekend and since then it has been performing at a constant pace at the box office in day to day business in India. Dream Girl has delivered a good Rs 127 crore figure after its third-weekend business at the box office. Critics believe that the films ability to make people laugh and entertain thoroughly is something which is carried the film nicely on the business charts of the big screen. The movie has also reported repetitive audience in metros and tier-2 and tier-3 cities, which clarifies why Dream Girl is maintaining consistency at the box office. Experts believe that the story of the movie is very strong and the impeccable direction adds glory to it. Movie business analyst suggested that Dream Girl has the required characteristics to earn a minimum of Rs 150 crore in India.

Film critic and movie business analyst, Taran Adarsh declared the Movie as Superhit. The film expert, while commenting about the box office business of Dream Girl, in a tweet on Monday wrote, “Dream Girl is in no mood to slow down. The film is all set to challenge the lifetime business of Badhaai Ho and emerge as Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest-grossing film. The total collection of Dream Girl after week-3 box office weekend was Rs 127 crore in India. During the 3rd weekend, Dream Girl earned Rs 3.40 crore on Friday, Rs 6.30 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.50 crore on Sunday.”

According to the figures shared by Taran Adarsh, Dream Girl earned Rs 72.20 crore in the 1st week, Rs 38.60 crore in the 2nd week and as much as Rs 16.20 crore already in 3rd week with 4 days to go. Dream Girl took 11 days to earn Rs 100 crore and was able to breach the Rs 125 crore mark after a 17-day box office run.

With some biggies releasing on October 2 including Hrithik Roshan’s War and Hollywood film on one of the most famous characters of DC Comics, ‘Joker’, it will be interesting to see whether Dream Girl manages to maintain its box office magic or is defeated and winds-up its business.