Dream Girl Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer gets a dream start; overtakes URI’s first weekend collections

The full-on comedy entertainer of the actor which released this Friday is already making it big.

Dream Girl box office collection: Be it a family drama, a love story or a comedy, it appears that Ayushmann Khurrana is not stopping anytime soon. With back-to-back hits, the boy from Chandigarh is having a golden run at the silver screen. The box office business of Ayushmann Khurrana’s recent comedy Dream Girl has achieved some big feats just over the weekend. Dream Girl not only became the highest opening weekend grosser for Ayushmann Khurrana but also noted trends better than some of the biggies of 2019. Dream Girl with a whopping Rs 44.57 crore collection over the opening weekend took over films like Raazi, Stree and URI. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl is about a boy who has a rather unusual gift of talking in a feminine voice and it is being liked a lot by the audience. The film got a 3.5 out of 5 ratings in the Financial Express Online review. Also, it is quite clear that with back-to-back hits, Ayushmann Khurrana is an emerging hit-machine of the Hindi film industry. The actor has been appraised by the critics for most of his recent movie including Dream Girl.

Movie business analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh while talking about the box office numbers of Dream Girl tweeted, “Dream Girl runs riot at the box office. The film packs a fantastic total in its first weekend while setting the box office on fire on Day 2 and 3. Dream Girl trends better than Raazi (Rs 32.94 crore), Stree (Rs 32.27 crore) and Uri (Rs 35.73 crore) in its opening weekend. The total collection of the movie after a 3-day Box office run was Rs 44.57 crore. Dream Girl minted as much as Rs 10.05 crore on Friday, Rs 16.42 crore on Saturday and Rs 18.10 crore on Sunday in India.”

Taran Adarsh also mentioned that ‘Dream Girl’ is the highest grosser for Ayushmann Khurrana in the opening weekend. With a total of Rs 44.57 crore in just 3-day run the movie has left behind the actor’s other recent hits like Badhaai Ho ( extended 4-day weekend), Article 15 and Andhadhun which collected Rs 45.70, Rs 20.04 crore and Rs 15 crore respectively in their opening weekend. Taran Adarsh has termed the movie as ‘winner’ in his one-word Twitter review.

Also, Dream Girl noted a growth of 63.38 per cent on day-2 in metros, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities being the main contributor to the business.

Dream Girl is the perfect example of the need for a decent script that can work well with the audiences with even a normal budget. Hundreds of crores are not required to entertain the audience, as even with such a huge budget, badly scripted and directed movies score just a single star.