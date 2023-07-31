scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Inside Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial house; A glimpse into the Rs 100 crore opulent mansion of Mukesh Ambani
Pause slide

Dream Girl 2 poster out: Ananya Panday shines bright as ‘PARI’ alongside Ayushmann Khurrana

Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana’s on-screen chemistry is vividly evident in the poster, sparking excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts worldwide.

Written by Entertainment Desk
Dream Girl 2 poster featuring Ayushman Khurrana and Ananya Pandey
Dream Girl 2 poster featuring Ayushman Khurrana and Ananya Pandey

The much-awaited sequel “Dream Girl 2” has delighted fans once again with the release of a captivating new poster, introducing the stunning Ananya Panday as “Pari.” The poster, featuring Ananya Panday alongside Ayushmann Khurrana is exuding elegance and charm and showcases a mesmerizing display of on-screen chemistry that promises to infuse the film with a fresh and irresistible vibe.

Ananya Panday aka “Pari,” is certain to win hearts with her allure and charisma. As the audience eagerly anticipates her performance, the poster aptly captures the essence of her role and offers a glimpse into the captivating journey that lies ahead.

Paired opposite Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana perfectly complements her with his magnetic presence. Their on-screen chemistry is vividly evident in the poster, sparking excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts worldwide. The duo’s is adding a fresh vibe to the film that will resonate with audiences.

Also Read

Dream Girl 2 is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of laughter, romance, and enthralling storytelling. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, this cinematic extravaganza is set to hit theaters on 25th August 2023. Stay tuned for a rollercoaster ride of love, laughter, and surprises!

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 11:20 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS