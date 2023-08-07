Dream Girl 2 Cast Salary: Fees charged by Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, and others for the film

The laughter-inducing and heartwarming magic of Dream Girl is all set to weave its spell once again with its much-anticipated sequel, Dream Girl 2. Directed by the Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by the soap opera creator Ekta Kapoor, this film promises to take the audience on another roller-coaster ride of comedy and drama. As the film’s production gears up, one topic has been keeping the fans and the media on their toes – the jaw-dropping star fees!

At the forefront of the ensemble cast, the charismatic Ayushmann Khurrana reprises his iconic role as the charming ‘Dream Girl.’ The actor, known for his versatile performances, is undoubtedly the heart and soul of the franchise. In the original movie, Khurrana’s star power had him command a fee of a staggering Rs 25 crore. However, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the actor gracefully accepted a reduction in his fee by Rs 15 crore, displaying his commitment to the project and the industry.

The spotlight doesn’t dim there; Dream Girl 2 boasts an exceptional lineup of accomplished actors, each contributing their unique charisma to the film. Let’s dive into the intriguing numbers that have been circulating in the tinsel town:

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday, will be seen in the upcoming film opposite to Ayushman Khurana charged a paycheck of Rs 3 crore.

Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal, a virtuoso in the comedy realm, secures a well-earned Rs 1.5 crore for his comic genius. With his impeccable timing and effortless performances, Rawal is a testament to the value he adds to any project.

Paresh has a knack for playing villains and comedy roles. ‘Bade Mian Chhote Mian’, ‘Race’, ‘Akrosh’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, ‘Chachi 420’, ‘Nayak’, ‘Awara Pagal Deewana’, ‘Huchal’, ‘Bhulbhulaiyaa’, ‘Welcome’, ‘Oh His role in ‘My God’ and many other films is still remembered by people. (Photo Courtesy : Indian Express)

Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav, the master of quirkiness, commands the screen with his unique brand of humor. His paycheck of Rs 1 crore is a nod to his comedic prowess and undeniable charm.

Anu Kapoor

Anu Kapoor, a veteran with acting finesse, takes home Rs 85 lakhs for his contribution. His presence on-screen is a testament to the depth and experience he adds to every role.

Vijay Raaz

Vijay Raaz, renowned for his versatility and memorable characters, secures a spot with a paycheck of Rs 70 lakhs. His ability to effortlessly switch between genres makes him an asset to any project.

Asrani and Manoj Joshi

Asrani, a name synonymous with legendary acting, steps into the frame with a paycheck of Rs 45 lakhs. Manoj Joshi, esteemed for his incredible performances, seals his role with a fee of Rs 35 lakhs. These seasoned actors bring their experience and charisma, enriching the film’s tapestry.

From blockbuster origins to promising sequel

The prelude to Dream Girl 2 couldn’t have been grander, with the first installment’s uproarious success back in 2019. Its humor and engaging plot struck a chord, cementing its position as a cinematic gem. With director Raaj Shandilya at the helm and Ekta Kapoor’s seasoned production skills, the sequel promises to be an exhilarating ride.

The film’s trailer and videos have dropped, setting the stage for a grand cinematic experience. The echoes of laughter and emotions from the first film seem poised to reverberate even louder with the sequel. As the audience eagerly awaits Dream Girl 2, the conversations surrounding the star fees add an extra layer of intrigue, demonstrating the dynamic interplay between star power, cinematic excellence, and the ever-evolving Bollywood landscape.