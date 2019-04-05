Dr Shah Rukh Khan! King Khan receives honorary doctorate from University of Law, London

By: | Published: April 5, 2019 11:58 AM

After the University of Bedfordshire and the University of Edinburgh, the actor has now received a doctorate in Philanthropy from the University of Law, London during a graduation ceremony held recently for more than 350 students.

Shah Rukh Khan at his graduation ceremony (IE)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has received an honorary doctorate once again! After the University of Bedfordshire and the University of Edinburgh, the actor has now received a doctorate in Philanthropy from the University of Law, London during a graduation ceremony held recently for more than 350 students, according to the Indian Express’ report. The University of Law tweeted the photographs of the Bollywood actor and wrote a message along with the same:

See tweet:

In his acceptance speech, Shah Rukh Khan talked about the importance of expressing love and sentiments and also explained that the acid attack victims are the bravest women that he has met in his life and that they have suffered tremendously. He also mentioned the work done by his Meer Foundation which is working towards empowering the acid attack survivors. According to the Meer Foundation’s official website, their motive and mission is to ‘enable, enhance, encourage and empower women by making them feel appreciated and inspired, in order to foster humility, pride and gallantry among the men who are a part of their lives. King Khan also expressed his gratitude towards the University of Law, London through Twitter

See Tweet:

In a statement, the actor was quoted saying that he believes charity should be done in silence and with dignity. He stated that one cannot speak about their charitable acts because it loses its essential purpose. He has been privileged to be able to use his status as a public personality to champion the causes which are close to his heart. He actively participates with the causes of women empowerment, rehabilitation of the underprivileged and also basic human rights.

He added that he firmly believes that he has to give back to the world which has given him so much. He is humbled with this honorary doctorate bestowed upon him and also thanked everyone involved for choosing him.

