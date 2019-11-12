Dostana 2: Shooting of Kartik Aaryan, Jahnvi Kapoor-starrer halted due to air pollution in Delhi

The movie stars Jahnvi Kapoor, Lakshya and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles and is a sequel to the original film.

Dostana 2, the next production of Karan Johar called off its shoot in Delhi because of pollution. The thick blanket of smog made it difficult for the crew and cast according to breath according to a Bollywood Hungama report. The movie stars Jahnvi Kapoor, Lakshya and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles. A report quoted a source saying that the crew and cast couldn’t breathe. Low visibility didn’t allow the camera to capture shots properly. It became a no-win situation. The film’s team decided to disperse and wait for the weather to get better in order to continue the shoot.

Many Bollywood celebrities have posted their concerns about Delhi’s air pollution on social media sites. Priyanka Chopra had tweeted a photo of herself wearing an anti-pollution mask. She was in Delhi for filming her Netflix film, The White Tiger with Rajkumar Rao. Arjun Rampal also called the city, “unbreathable”. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also called the city a ‘gas chamber’.

Kartik Aryan had an Instagram post announcing the commencement of Dostana 2. The post had an image of him holding a clapper board. Dostana 2 is the sequel of the 2008 hit film Dostana that starred John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra. Before the start of the shoot, Kartik had shared another post in which he can be seen seeking blessings from Karan Johar.

Prior to that Jahnvi Kapoor had visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. She was accompanied by the film’s director Collin D’Cunha to seek blessings for their new film. The Dhadak star was seen making poses with the film’s director. She was wearing blue salwar kameez for the occasion.

Dostana 2 is written by Rishabh Sharma, Navjot Gulati, Sumit Aroraa and D’Cunha. The original movie was enjoyed by the audiences for its humour filled plotline and discussion on homosexuality.