Doordarshan to get new logo! Fresh designs shortlisted to replace DD’s ‘eye’

Do you think that Doordarshan needs a new logo? Or you still want the revolving eye symbol to continue? Whatever your take is, Doordarshan has decided to change it. And for this, out of 10,000 invited entries, top five logo designs have been selected. Let's have a look: PRASAR BHARTI'S TWEET: Doordarshan Logo Contest - Here are the top 5 logo designs selected out of more than 10,000 entries. pic.twitter.com\/qV8Ni2Zkj8 — Prasar Bharati (@prasarbharati) May 20, 2019 What do you think that the 'new logo' should express? Should it reflect modernity and connectivity with the youth? DOORDARSHAN HISTORY Launched in New Delhi on September 15, 1959, Doordarshan was part of Prasar Bharti. And the one who has grown up in the era of 70s to 90s will surely remember the giddy feeling of switching on the television set. Its trademark music and the logo of a revolving eye. Doordarshan was the first to bring the globe into our rooms. The symbol and the tune first appeared on TV screens in 1976 on April 1. DOORDARSHAN LOGO Talking about the history of the 'Doordarshan's Eye logo', it was born in the National Institute of Design. It was created by Devashish Bhattacharya, a student, who was considering it for a classroom project. So, before this Logo gets replaced, let's take you to some interesting facts about the 'Eye Logo' 1. Devashish at NID was roped in for the project after Doordarshan moved out of the All India Radio. Doordarshan decided that it wants its own logo which would be of its liberated individuality. 2. As per a Hindustan Times report, Devashish Bhattacharyya scratched a human eye and compiled his work. 3. Approx 14 designs submitted Devashish's design was picked by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 4. However, the animation for the logo was done by another NID student, RL Mistry. He made various copies of Devashish's sketches. Then he rotated the images till they reached its final form, which is popularly known as the 'DD Eye.' 5. The theme music with the logo was composed by Ustad Ali Ahmed Hussain Khan along with Pandit Ravi Shankar. 6. 'DD Eye' was upgraded during the late 80s to 90s, as new channels such as various region-specific channels cropped up including DD News, DD Sports, etc. Generally, a logo is the brand's face. A logo is an ocular unit that serves with broadly two meanings. The first is for a legal purpose. A logo works as a trademark and as an indication of ownership. The second is for meeting the marketing aim, taking it as a visual individuality to help people recognize the brand. No one can underestimate the importance of a logo in a company's life. A logo visually symbolizes the brand. It also helps in evoking all feelings and thoughts in people's minds.