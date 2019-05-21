Doordarshan to get new logo! Fresh designs shortlisted to replace DD’s ‘eye’

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 21, 2019 6:03:00 PM

What do you think that the 'new logo' should express? Should it reflect modernity and connectivity with the youth?

Doordarshan, Doordarshan branding, Doordarshan logo, Doordarshan logo competition, IndiGo logo, Make in India, Make in India logo, National Institute of Design, NID, Resurgent Rajasthan logo, RTI logo, RTI logo comptetitionDD logo, Doordarshan logo designer, Devashis Bhattacharyya NID student made DD symbol, Doordarshan symbol entries, Doordarshan nostalgia symbol and logoOne of the shortlisted logos for Doordarshan (Twitter: Prasar Bharati)

Do you think that Doordarshan needs a new logo? Or you still want the revolving eye symbol to continue? Whatever your take is, Doordarshan has decided to change it. And for this, out of 10,000 invited entries, top five logo designs have been selected. Let’s have a look:

PRASAR BHARTI’S TWEET:

What do you think that the ‘new logo’ should express? Should it reflect modernity and connectivity with the youth?

DOORDARSHAN HISTORY
Launched in New Delhi on September 15, 1959, Doordarshan was part of Prasar Bharti. And the one who has grown up in the era of 70s to 90s will surely remember the giddy feeling of switching on the television set. Its trademark music and the logo of a revolving eye. Doordarshan was the first to bring the globe into our rooms. The symbol and the tune first appeared on TV screens in 1976 on April 1.

DOORDARSHAN LOGO
Talking about the history of the ‘Doordarshan’s Eye logo’, it was born in the National Institute of Design. It was created by Devashish Bhattacharya, a student, who was considering it for a classroom project. So, before this Logo gets replaced, let’s take you to some interesting facts about the ‘Eye Logo’

READ: Restless and Anxious! A growing concern of mental health crisis among millennials

1. Devashish at NID was roped in for the project after Doordarshan moved out of the All India Radio. Doordarshan decided that it wants its own logo which would be of its liberated individuality.

2. As per a Hindustan Times report, Devashish Bhattacharyya scratched a human eye and compiled his work.

3. Approx 14 designs submitted Devashish’s design was picked by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

4. However, the animation for the logo was done by another NID student, RL Mistry. He made various copies of Devashish’s sketches. Then he rotated the images till they reached its final form, which is popularly known as the ‘DD Eye.’

5. The theme music with the logo was composed by Ustad Ali Ahmed Hussain Khan along with Pandit Ravi Shankar.

6. ‘DD Eye’ was upgraded during the late 80s to 90s, as new channels such as various region-specific channels cropped up including DD News, DD Sports, etc.

Generally, a logo is the brand’s face. A logo is an ocular unit that serves with broadly two meanings. The first is for a legal purpose. A logo works as a trademark and as an indication of ownership. The second is for meeting the marketing aim, taking it as a visual individuality to help people recognize the brand. No one can underestimate the importance of a logo in a company’s life. A logo visually symbolizes the brand. It also helps in evoking all feelings and thoughts in people’s minds.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Doordarshan to get new logo! Fresh designs shortlisted to replace DD’s ‘eye’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition