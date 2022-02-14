Don’t sell trash in the name of new age movie: Kangana Ranaut’s veiled dig at Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan

Bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can save it: Kangana Ranaut

Amazon Prime Video: The much-anticipated movie Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi Ananya Pandey, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor is finally released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. The movie opened with the mixed reviews with renowned movie critics and audiences having different take on the film. Now, Kangana Ranaut is the latest one to openly give her review on the film via a cryptic post the actress shared on Instagram.

The 34-years actress who has 7.9 million followers on Instagram shared a story post and wrote, “I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance. In the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don’t sell trash please. Bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can save it. It’s a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai?

In the series of posts, Kangana shared a video clip of a song from Himalay Ki God Mein (1965). The film also shows the love triangle like Gehraiyaan, starring Manoj Kumar, Mala Sinha and Shashikala in the prominent role.

The actress recently lashed out at a journalist at the press conference for her upcoming OTT reality show Lock Upp. It was when the journalist asked for her comment/reaction on the controversy where a social media influence had commented on Deepika and Ananya’s clothes.

Ranaut was last seen in Thalaivii and is now all set to host Ekta Kapoor’s new show, Lock Upp. Movies like Tejas and Dhaakad is also lined up for release.