Donna Gigliotti, Glenn Weiss to produce 91st Academy Awards

Donna Gigliotti will produce the 91st Oscars telecast, with Glenn Weiss co-producing and directing the show, Academy president John Bailey announced Tuesday.

Gigliotti won the Best Picture Academy Award for 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love” and has been nominated three times since, for “The Reader”, “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Hidden Figures”.

Weiss, who famously proposed to his girlfriend during his acceptance speech at the Emmy Awards last month, has helmed the past three Oscar telecasts. He won the recent Emmy for directing the 90th Oscars.

“Donna and Glenn will infuse new energy and vision into this 91st awards presentation, and we are excited about a broad-based creative relationship with these two artists,” Bailey said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to work with someone as passionate about the Academy as Donna Gigliotti — an Oscar winner and multiple nominee. She and the now-famous Glenn Weiss are committed to making the most of the innovations we’ve embraced for our 91st Oscars,” Academy CEO Dawn Hudson added.

The pair takes over the Oscar duties from Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, who produced the past two trophy shows.

The 91st Annual Academy Awards is set for Sunday, February 24, at the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland.