Donald Trump all praise for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan got the accolades for the film from some unusual quarters in the form of a thumbs up from none less than the president of the United States Donald Trump. The newfound love of Donald Trump, whose core voter base is believed to be not so friendly the idea of LGBT rights, has fluttered many a nerve.

Sharing the tweet of an American gay rights activist Peter Tatchell, Trump wrote “Great” from his official twitter handle. Tatchell in his celebratory tweet had commended the making of a film on the LGBT theme in India and expressed his happiness over the film.

The new Bollywood romantic comedy film is trying to win over the older people following the decriminalisation of homosexuality in the country, Tatchell had said in his tweet. After this tweet was shared by the president, Tatchell again tweeted hoping that this was the beginning of President Trump’s embrace of the LGBT community and not just a PR stunt.

Great! https://t.co/eDf8ltInmH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2020

The tweet shared by Trump gains significance as the United States is heading for the Presidential elections at the end of this year and the president may be eyeing to woo the voters from the LGBT community. In the 2016 Presidential polls, the LGBT community had solidly backed the Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The one-word tweet also says a lot about the kind of balancing act attempted by the president. A full wholesome tweet from the President praising the film on such a theme may have created ripples in the minds of the far-Right supporters of the President. Evidently, balancing the stiff tightrope of vote bank politics is nowhere easy in this world.

The feelgood tweet from the President may also have been made in a completely different dimension as Trump is visiting India on his first official trip with first lady Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka on Sunday.