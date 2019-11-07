Doctors advise Amitabh Bachchan to cut back on work

Bachchan’s debut film “Saat Hindustaani” released on November 7, 1969. (Reuters)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who completes 50 years in Hindi cinema and continues to be one of the busiest actors in Bollywood, on Thursday shared a health update with his fans, saying doctors have advised him to cut back on work. Sharing several of his pictures alongside a photograph of a meeting with doctors at his home, Jalsa, Bachchan said he would be back to the grind despite the warning by “the stethoscope dressed messengers from heaven”.

“The tunnel at the NSSH… indeed several tunnels and some more probing with the meter in hand that sonographs.. a few on the side injectables .. at various locations on this mine field of a body.. some venus strips punctured and the fluids dripped in.. a few hard core instructions to follow.. and back to the grind, despite the stethoscope dressed messengers from heaven giving strong warnings of work cut off.. or else (sic),” Bachchan wrote on his official blog.

ALSO READ | Nagpur Police’s hilarious reply to Ranveer Singh’s tweet is winning the internet

Bachchan’s debut film “Saat Hindustaani” released on November 7, 1969. Though the movie was not a hit and the a dozen odd films that followed also bombed, they heralded the era of a superstar, whose stardom has not dimmed on the marquee in the five decades.

The 77-year-old star was announced as the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award, Indian cinema’s highest honour for an artiste, in October this year. Bachchan has a full slate ahead with “Jhund”, “Chehre”, “Gulabo Sitabo” and “Brahmastra” besides his hosting duties on “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.