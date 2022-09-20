Doctor G trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana tries to lose ‘male touch’; Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana is back with a treat for his fans with his latest film Doctor G. In the trailer that dropped on Tuesday, we can see the actor in the role of a medical student, who is assigned to the gynaecology department. However, he realises that the job is suited for women and the actor tries hard to move to orthopedics. What follows next is a hilarious and a bit cringy ride. Ayushmann Khuranna takes on the role, only to later risk a woman’s life because of his disinterest in the job.

The film marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap and also stars Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh.

We also see how Uday understands women aren’t comfortable with male doctors when it comes to gynaecology, but Dr Nadini tries to change his mindset. She wants him to lose “the male touch” and take his responsibility as a doctor seriously. This awkward confrontation of Dr Uday with female physiology is what Doctor G is all about.

Sharing the video on social media, Ayushmann wrote, “Gynaecology department ki har ek naari, padegi #DoctorG pe bhaari! #DoctorG will attend to you in theatres from 14th October 2022 #DoctorGTrailer out now! @rakulpreet @anubhuti_k @shefalishahofficial @sheeba.chadha @ayeshak_ @themadnomaddiaries @JungleePictures @zeemusiccompany.”

Watch Doctor G trailer video here:

Anubhuti Kashyap has in the past directed the dark comedy mini-series Afsos and the critically-acclaimed short film Moi Marjaani. Doctor G is written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film DoctorG is all set to release on October 14.