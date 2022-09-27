scorecardresearch
Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana gives a glimpse of his song O Sweetie Sweetie; Watch

Doctor G: O Sweetie Sweetie is a soulful creation by Amit Trivedi on the Lyrics of Raj Shekhar.

Written by Entertainment Desk
Ayushmann Khurrana's look in Doctor G

Ayushmann Khurrana is here with a surprise for everyone as he releases a snippet of the song from his upcoming film Doctor G – O Sweetie Sweetie, sung by Ayushmann himself. This song surely melts your heart and leaves you wanting more.

O Sweetie Sweetie is a soulful creation by Amit Trivedi on the Lyrics of Raj Shekhar. Adding to the magic Ayushmann’s voice has created, the song also is a visual treat with its aesthetic & minimalistic set-up giving a live performance feels to the music lovers. As the song is really close to the actor’s heart, he was very excited to bring it to the audience at the earliest. Team Doctor G & Junglee Pictures decided to release the snippet of the song and get the audience excited.

Written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap Doctor G is set to release in theatres on October 14. Junglee Pictures’ upcoming slate also includes Woh Ladaki Hai Kahan?, Dosa King, Ulajh, and ‘Click Shankar to name a few.

