DJ Snake calls Shah Rukh Khan a ‘Legend’ and fans couldn’t agree more – See pic

Shah Rukh Khan, DJ Snake, Photo Credit: Twitter

It is no secret that Shah Rukh Khan has found admirers in several international stars. From Brad Pitt to Hugh Jackman, the actor’s influence is not confined to the boundaries of the country. Although due to his on-screen romantic persona, since the 1990s, that has given him the tag of being the king of romance. SRK has established himself to be more than that in recent years.

The superstar has found yet another admirer in international artist DJ Snake. The music producer, who landed in Mumbai a day before Holi for an event, shared a Twitter photo with Shah Rukh and wrote, “Legend.” Indeed, SRK is nothing short of one, given his blockbuster films and his almost three-decade-long career. In the frame, the duo was seen posing for the camera, as they joined hands making a Namaste.

While DJ Snake wore a multi-colored kurta, SRK donned a plain black tee. Earlier, international DJ Marshmello had collaborated with Bollywood composer Pritam and launched the music video BIBA. The video featured Shah Rukh Khan as Marshmello too shared a special post with the superstar. We can only hope that DJ Snake also collaborates with SRK after this.

DJ SNAKE’S TWEET:

Fans are going gaga over the photograph as they do agree with the French music producer.

Earlier, DJ Snake who hasn’t collaborated with any celebs yet talked about his interest with Indian celebs.

His latest collaboration with Selena Gomez, Ozuna, and CardiB in the song Taki Taki has become a rage now. Photos have also sprung of him with Nora Fatehi who was at the event, entertaining the crowd.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero where he played the role of a vertically challenged person. He starred opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actor hasn’t officially signed up for any movie yet. There were rumors about Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 and Rakesh Sharma biopic Saare Jahan Se Acha but currently, reports are rife that the actor hasn’t finalized any project yet.