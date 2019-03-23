DJ Snake calls Shah Rukh Khan a ‘Legend’ and fans couldn’t agree more – See pic

By: | Published: March 23, 2019 5:54 PM

DJ Snake shares a photograph with Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter. Captions it "Legend". Has SRK found another admirer in the international artiste?

dj snake shahrukh khan, DJ Snake delhi, DJ Snake india, DJ Snake hyderabad, DJ Snake sunburn, DJ Snake songs, DJ Snake taki taki, shahrukh khan age, shahrukh khan movie, shahrukh khan ki movie, shahrukh khan ki pctureShah Rukh Khan, DJ Snake, Photo Credit: Twitter

It is no secret that Shah Rukh Khan has found admirers in several international stars. From Brad Pitt to Hugh Jackman, the actor’s influence is not confined to the boundaries of the country. Although due to his on-screen romantic persona, since the 1990s, that has given him the tag of being the king of romance. SRK has established himself to be more than that in recent years.

The superstar has found yet another admirer in international artist DJ Snake. The music producer, who landed in Mumbai a day before Holi for an event, shared a Twitter photo with Shah Rukh and wrote, “Legend.” Indeed, SRK is nothing short of one, given his blockbuster films and his almost three-decade-long career. In the frame, the duo was seen posing for the camera, as they joined hands making a Namaste.

While DJ Snake wore a multi-colored kurta, SRK donned a plain black tee. Earlier, international DJ Marshmello had collaborated with Bollywood composer Pritam and launched the music video BIBA. The video featured Shah Rukh Khan as Marshmello too shared a special post with the superstar. We can only hope that DJ Snake also collaborates with SRK after this.

DJ SNAKE’S TWEET:

Also Read: Shocking! Kannada actor Darshan’s house stoned, car damaged

Fans are going gaga over the photograph as they do agree with the French music producer.

Earlier, DJ Snake who hasn’t collaborated with any celebs yet talked about his interest with Indian celebs.

His latest collaboration with Selena Gomez, Ozuna, and CardiB in the song Taki Taki has become a rage now. Photos have also sprung of him with Nora Fatehi who was at the event, entertaining the crowd.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero where he played the role of a vertically challenged person. He starred opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actor hasn’t officially signed up for any movie yet. There were rumors about Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 and Rakesh Sharma biopic Saare Jahan Se Acha but currently, reports are rife that the actor hasn’t finalized any project yet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. DJ Snake calls Shah Rukh Khan a ‘Legend’ and fans couldn’t agree more – See pic
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition