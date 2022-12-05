DJ Hardwell’s first exclusive interview in four years: I am excited to be back

Electronic Dance Music (EDM) is not a new concept and has been around for nearly 50 years now. However, it wasn’t until the early 2010s that the genre began to dominate musical culture all across the globe. Among others like Avicii, Calvin Harris, and Swedish House Mafia, Hardwell was at the forefront, creating hit records and gracing festival stages around the globe.

But, unlike the others, Hardwell voluntarily decided to put his career on hold. And now that he’s returned to the scene after nearly four years.

Hardwell aka. Robbert van de Corput was born in the Netherlands’ Breda. After taking piano lessons and attending a music school, he, at the age of 12, began producing his own music, while also getting completely engulfed in DJ culture. In an exclusive interview for the first time with an Indian media house, Hardwell speaks about EDM, his journey, his label, working with Bollywood singers, coming to India, and more. Excerpts from the interview:

How did you start? When did you realise that you want to become a DJ? And then how did you get into producing music?

I discovered music very early in life. I started playing piano when I was 4 years old, but my love for DJing began when I was 12 and then I begin producing, signing my first record deal at 14 years old.

Are you aware of the love that the Indian audience has for you? How does that make you feel?

I’ve always felt the warmth and love from my Indian fans. Nothing gives me a greater buzz than playing a show where the crowd is as in tune with the music as I am. In India that love is so apparent, it’s incredible! It’s one of the reasons I am excited to come back.

Have you heard any Hindi songs or do you have any favourite DJs from India?

I have and I love the sounds but I’m not too familiar with the names of the songs. We’ve actually had Sartek, from India release on Revealed.

Would you be interested in collaborating with an Indian singer/DJ?

Absolutely! If the right connection was there and we are both feeling it, then 100%.

Hardwell, what do you do when you face a creativity block? How do you unwind?

When that happens, you need to step back, unplug your mind and go and take some downtime doing something else. You can’t force the creative process. I like to hang out with friends or play video games or watch a film.

What would people be surprised to learn about you?

Perhaps, I used to do Judo as a teenager or I voiced Mel the Pug in the Dutch version of the movie The Secret Life of Pets.

Which collaborations with other artists have been the most significant for you and why??

Each collaboration comes with its own unique journey and that pays back into the timeline of a career. So, it’s hard to pick one which has been the most significant. But interestingly, the collaboration ‘Power’ I did KSHMR a few years ago, recently went over 100 million streams on Spotify. Showing the power of how each project has its own lifespan and voyage.

What’s the future of EDM?

Electronic Dance Music is looking healthy again. We have so much incredible talent across a wide variety of genres, and festivals all over the world delivering some of the best live experiences on the planet. It’s all very exciting to watch and also be a part of.

What is your label, Revealed Recordings like?

I see Revealed as one big family. It’s a community of artists, fans, and music lovers from all over the world. We are a recording label, and radio show, we also run events, handle merchandising, and distribution, assist in artist development and work with other labels and partners. The whole organization is a big international platform for creativity.

How do you go about finding all the DJs for your label?

We have a big A&R team, which includes me. We’re constantly searching for new talent, listening to demos, and scouting for artists we’re into. It’s a constant drive for us to want to bring the best artists out on the label so we are always on the lookout for new talent.

Any message for your fans in India?

I’m super excited to be coming back to India and finally, after so long, getting a chance to party with you all again! It’s been too long so let’s make this show something special!! Love, Hardwell x