Disney’s Frozen 2 Release: Everything you need to know about Disney’s best animation in recent times

In order to save the kingdom of Arendelle, Elsa and Anna will have to embark on a “dangerous but remarkable journey”.

Good news for Frozen fans! The sequel to the popular Disney animation releases today. Here’s a look back at the original film’s impact and details to look forward to in its long-awaited sequel, Frozen 2.

Frozen was a story of two royal sisters based on Hans Christian’s fairy tale, The Snow Queen. It won big at the 86th edition of the Academy Awards. It also became Walt Disney Studios first film to win both the academy award for the Best Original Song for Let it Go as well as the Best Animated Feature. Walt Disney animation studios have quite a lot of award-winning and blockbuster animated films under their belts. The studio is known for churning out thoughtful and socially relevant animated films every year.

The first film won accolades from critics and viewers because of its emotionally charged storyline and a fantastic ensemble cast. The film starred Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell in the lead roles with Josh Gad as the lovable snowman created by Idina Menzel’s character, Elsa in the movie. Jonathan Groff of Mindhunter and Hamilton fame playing the role of the younger sister’s love interest, Kristoff. The songs of the film were hugely popular at the time with Let it Go inspiring millions of children and adults to let go of their fears. It also became a suitable song for many from the LGBTQ+ to come out to. Do you want to build a snowman also become an instant classic Disney song. The film was also appreciated for the way it gave more value to familial love rather than than the usual romantic fare in past Disney princess movies.

The sequel to the 2013 film, Frozen 2 has finally hit theatres in India, this weekend. It has been declared a certified hit in the U.S with the film earning 200 million dollars in its first week of release. Its success beats the odds against 5-year sequels and Frozen 2 is lucky to have no Hollywood franchise films to compete within November to achieve this feat. Had Wonder Woman’s sequel, 1984 and Danel Craig’s last outing as Bond, No Time to Die released this year at their original dates, Frozen 2 might not have tasted such big success at the box office.

Details on the new film were kept a secret until a month from its release. In the trailer, the young princesses are being told of a magical forest by their father. It creates a mystery behind Elsa’s enchanted abilities. It seems that in order to save the kingdom of Arendelle, Elsa, Anna along with the merry band of friends like Kristoff, Olaf and Sven have to embark on a “dangerous but remarkable journey”. The trailer description teased, “Elsa once feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough”. The poster also reveals autumn leaves which adds to the mystery.

The first trailer of Frozen 2 made its debut on YouTube in February this year. It emerged with record-breaking 116.4 million views in the first 24 hours of its release.