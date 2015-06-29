​​ ​
  3. Disney theme parks say no to ‘selfie sticks’

Disney World is no longer allowing the use of selfie sticks in the theme parks.

Though they had initially tried to accommodate the sticks, and had only forbidden the users from taking them out on rides, after failing to control the smartphone accessory epidemic at Disney World, the company is now changing the rules.

Starting this week, Disney’s employees will start looking for selfie sticks during bag checks and visitors who attempt to carry one in will either have to leave it at the entrance gate, or keep it in their cars.

As per the reports, the new policy be effective at Disney World and California’s Disneyland from Tuesday, and will expand to Disney’s parks in Hong Kong and Paris as of July 1st.

