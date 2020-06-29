Disney+ Hotstar to go live with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and more; their movies to release soon

It is to note that Akshay Kumar , Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Abhishek Bachchan are coming up with their movies that may soon be released on the OTT platform.

Bollywood actors to go live on Disney+ Hotstar! In a post tweeted by the online streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, Bollywood celebrities- Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan will come live on the platform. At 4:30 pm, the actors will reveal some news in conversation with Uday Shankar, President at The Walt Disney and Chairman at Star & Disney India. “Bollywood Ki Home Delivery,” read Hotstar’s tweet while announcing the update.

It is to note that Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Abhishek Bachchan are coming up with their movies that may soon be released on the OTT platform, according to the buzz on social media. Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani will be releasing their movie Laxmmi Bomb on Disney+ Hotstar. The film was slated to be released on Eid this year. However, due to suspension of cinema hall operations in India due to Coronavirus pandemic, the film will now be streamed online. Ajay Devgn has made Bhuj: The Pride of India which is based on 1971 Indo-Pak war. This movie is also set for its digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

On the release of these two big movies on an OTT platform, Sumit Kadel, a film critic, took to Twitter and said that both of these anticipated films were tailor made for big cinema screens and would have done a business of Rs 200 crore at least. However, given the current situation of the Coronavirus outbreak, it is likely that theatres will not open before October. According to Kadel, the small screen will not be able to do complete justice to Laxmmi Bomb and Bhuj: The Pride of India. But given the high stakes of these films, makers have made a wise decision by “cashing in the opportunity and reaching a wider audience,” Kadel said in another tweet.

as we all know theaters aren’t going to open before oct-nov. Given high stake on both the films, their makers have taken a correct decision by cashing in the opportunity. Glad these films will reach to a much wider audience now. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 28, 2020

Meanwhile, there are reports that Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull and Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 may also get screened on Disney+ Hotstar. Discussions on these movies and their release date can be expected from today’s live session.