Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri explains why he has named the film as The Vaccine War

Ever since Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced his next ‘The Vaccine War’, it truly took over the nation creating a whole new buzz about the same. While the announcement of the film was made on the occasion of Vivek’s birthday, it also created a rage on social media creating a new trend with the hashtags #HBDVivekranjan and #TheVaccineWar. While the director is about to come up with yet another appealing subject, everyone is excited to witness it in the theaters and is garnering all the love from the Indian audience. Subsequently, the director is equally excited to bring it to the audience and is here with the journey behind his thought process on the film.

Meanwhile, Vivek shared how he named the film ‘The Vaccine War’ which will narrate this inspirational story of India and its workforce that made the world’s safest vaccine without much medical infra. While taking to his social media, he shared a video speaking about his film and research. He mentioned in the caption – “Why #TheVaccineWar?”

‘The Vaccine War’ is scheduled to release on August 15, 2023, Independence day, and will be released in 10 plus languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujrati, Marathi, and Bengali. The film is produced by Pallavi Joshi. She is from the ‘I Am Buddha foundation’, which is a completely independent film production house that has nothing to do with the so-called Bollywood lobby.