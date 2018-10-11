Director Subhash Kapoor reacts after Aamir Khan quits Gulshan Kumar biopic amid #MeToo movement

The director was accused of molestation by actor Geetika Tyagi. (Source: IE)

Subhash Kapoor, who has a pending case of molestation against him, reacted to Aamir Khan’s decision to quit the Gulshan Kumar biopic as producer in the wake of #MeToo movement in India. Kapoor said that he understands and respects Aamir Khan’s decision to exit the film. The director was accused of molestation by actor Geetika Tyagi, who has appeared in films like “One By Two”, “Aatma”, and “What the Fish”.

The actor had filed a complaint with Versova police station in 2014, alleging that Kapoor had tried to rape her two years ago. The filmmaker was then arrested but was let out on bail after paying a sum of Rs 10,000. A video from the same year was also shared on social media by Tyagi in which she is seen slapping Kapoor. Known for ‘Jolly LLB’, Kapoor questioned Tyagi’s motives of sharing the video on the internet.

“… But I do want to raise a question – is secretly filming a crying woman without her consent and knowledge and uploading it on social media not harassment or abuse? Or is it fine if she is related to someone who is ‘allegedly accused’ of misconduct. If your answer is latter then for me it’s nothing less then a khap panchayat mentality,” he said.

Kapoor’s response came after Bhushan Kumar confirmed that T-series has decided not to work with the director.

Earlier on Wednesday, Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao, in a joint statement, had said, “Aamir Khan Productions we have always had a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour of any kind.”

Aamir and Rao also announced that they were distancing themselves from an upcoming project as the said person is accused of sexual misconduct. “Two weeks ago, when traumatic #MeToo stories began emerging, it was brought to our attention that someone we were about to begin work with has been accused of sexual misconduct. Upon enquiry we found that this particular case is sub-judice, and that the legal process is in motion,” the statement read.

However, they did not name Kapoor or anyone else in the statement.