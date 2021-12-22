Director Kabir Khan reveals why Kapil’s Devils had not watched 83 yet

Khan added that he was grateful that the film was finally releasing and the world could experience the same joy that they experienced filming it.

Kabir Khan’s 83 is awaiting its release in cinemas. The theatrical release of the film, which celebrates India’s first Cricket World Cup win in 1983, has been delayed due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns. The wait chipped away at the director’s nervousness, leaving an eagerness to see the film hit theatres.

He also mentioned that the Indian squad from that Cricket World Cup was still to see the film.

He told IE Online that it was an incredible thing that the team members were yet to watch the film. Kapil Dev told the film crew that they would all sit together as a team to watch 83 when it hits the big screen and refused any screening.

Khan said this showed how secure the team members were of their stardom. He added that he was also flattered by their trust in him to share their story, giving him the freedom to interpret it. The team allowed him to weave his own story without intruding on his space.

The director said during his interaction with IE Online that it had been a labour of love that was nurtured for years. He added that he couldn’t wait for everyone to watch that come alive. The filmmaker said 83, which stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, was a mammoth project with enormous challenges.

Khan said it was a true story and everyone had their place in the fun. He had to be sure about getting the details right, recreating an event that is entrenched in Indians’ collective memory. The most challenging task, Khan said, was to recreate the emotions of the country.

The Tiger Zinda Hai director also spoke of the moments of frustration during the lockdown, which delayed the project by months. However, Khan added that he was grateful that the film was finally releasing and the world could experience the same joy that they experienced filming it.

Khan also revealed that the trophy being handed to Kapil Dev at the climax was the real one from the museum at Lord’s. he said as they were about to roll, two women came in with a trolley with something covered in velvet cloth. When they unveiled it, they saw the original 1983 World Cup. So, the trophy that Ranveer lifts in 83 the film is the same one that Kapil and his Devils won, Khan said.