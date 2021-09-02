Director Farah Khan contracts Covid-19 despite double vaccination

Farah had been keeping busy with shoots for the reality show Zee Comedy Show, which she judged. (Picture courtesy: IE)

Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19. Farah shared the news of her diagnosis on her social media handles and urged everyone who had come in contact with her to get tested.

In an Instagram story, Farah wrote she tested positive despite being fully vaccinated and working with mostly fully vaccinated people as well.

She added that she had already informed everyone that she had come in contact with to get tested for Covid-19.

Farah had been keeping busy with shoots for the reality show Zee Comedy Show, which she judged. Singer Mika Singh is set to replace Farah on the show till her recovery. She had also recently made a guest appearance on Super Dancer 4 and sat on the judges panel with Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu, and Geeta Kapoor. She has also shot a special Friday episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

At the peak of the second Covid-19 wave during March-May, several big names from Bollywood had tested for the virus. The likes of Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Tara Sutaria, and Fatima Sana Shaikh had to self-isolate following their diagnosis.

Breakthrough infections (infections in fully vaccinated, like Farah) have become common in several countries, with research suggesting that such cases are inevitable. However, while preliminary data suggests breakthrough infections do not require hospitalisation and are less severe, there is no data on how long the symptoms can linger.

Several recent studies have highlighted the waning efficiency of vaccines. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released data from three studies that said while the vaccines reduced the severity of infection and chance of death, the protection was progressively declining. The likes of Israel and the US have approved a booster shot for the fully vaccinated to arrest waning vaccine efficiency.