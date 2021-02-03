  • MORE MARKET STATS

Diljit Dosanjh releases new track on Rihanna after she supports farmers protest

By: |
February 3, 2021 5:28 PM

The audio track, which was released on Dosanjh's YouTube channel around 1.30 pm, has been penned by lyricist Raj Ranjodh, with music by Intense.

diljit dosanjh, rihanna, 'RIRI (Rihanna)' song, Diljit Dosanjh song on Rihanna, Rihanna remarks on Farmer's protest, Greta ThunbergDosanjh, thanked God for sending "this angel on earth", as Rihanna in his song. (PTI Image)

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Wednesday released his latest track dedicated to international pop star Rihanna, less than 24 hours after she voiced her support to the ongoing farmers agitation in the country. The 2.16 minute-long Punjabi number draws its title, ‘RIRI (Rihanna)’, from the Grammy-winning artiste’s nickname.

The audio track, which was released on Dosanjh’s YouTube channel around 1.30 pm, has been penned by lyricist Raj Ranjodh, with music by Intense. The song acknowledges Rihanna’s Caribbean roots, with the opening lines describing the singer as a “beautiful woman from Barbados” with “shining, bright eyes” who “spreads colours” all around her.

Related News

According to the lyrics, Dosanjh, 37, thanked God for sending “this angel on earth”, before further expressing his wish to gift the singer a Patiala suit and jhaanjhar (pair of heavy anklets). “All Punjabis are your fans, people are jealous of your fanbase,” he sings.

On Tuesday, Rihanna shared a CNN news article with her 100 million followers on Twitter, calling out the internet shutdown at the protest sites near Kaithal, Panipat, Jind, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat and Jhajjar districts in Haryana. “Why aren’t we talking about this? #FarmersProtest,” the 32-year-old singer wrote.

After Rihanna lent her support to farmers, international names such as climate activist Greta Thunberg and former adult star Mia Khalifa also joined the discourse.

In December last year, Dosanjh, known for “Udta Punjab” and “Good Newwz”, joined the farmers protests at Delhi’s Singhu border and asked the demonstrators to be patient and peaceful in their agitation and requested the government to accept their demands.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Diljit Dosanjh releases new track on Rihanna after she supports farmers protest
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Akshay, Ajay and others say ‘India against propaganda’ after Rihanna, Greta support farmers protest
2Exhibitors, Producers Guild welcome govt’s decision to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres
3Will Pakistan succeed in saving havelis of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor? Find out all about frantic negotiations