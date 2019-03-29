Diljit Dosanjh becomes first turbaned Sikh to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds!

Diljit Dosanjh unveiled his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Delhi. The statue is based on his look for his song Putt Jatt Da.

Punjabi music sensation and Bollywood actor Diljit Dosanjh’s wax statue was finally unveiled on Thursday (March 28) at Delhi’s Madame Tussauds, located in the iconic Regal Building at Connaught Place. Diljit is the first turbaned Sikh to have got the wax honour. “I first saw Madame Tussauds from outside on a trip to London when I was young. Never thought I would have my own wax figure at Madame Tussauds one day!” An overwhelmed Diljit said at the unveiling of his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Delhi. An excited Diljit took to his social media handles to express his happiness.

Along with pictures from the event, the Udta Punjab actor wrote that ‘Aukaat Ghat Te Kirpa Zyada. Wah Maalka Terian Tu Jaaney.’ FIRST Turbaned SIKH to Have Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds. LOVE MY FANS.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Tweet:

Aukaat Ghat Te Kirpa Zyada ???????????????? Dosanjh Kalan Ton @MadameTussauds @tussaudsdelhi Wah Maalka Terian Tu Jaaney ???????????????? FIRST Turbaned SIKH to Have Wax Figure at #MadameTussauds LOVE MY FANS ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/8wSixWF4Rd — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 28, 2019

Dressed in a black tux with a black turban, the actor looked dapper at the unveiling ceremony. ‘Forget about having a wax figure here, I had almost given up hope of even entering Madame Tussauds,’ said the singer-actor, who took a selfie with the figure.

Diljit’s statue stands amongst the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonu Nigam, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Virat Kohli, Michael Jackson, among others.

The statue was initially scheduled to be revealed on 28th of February but was postponed in the wake of mourning over the Pulwama terror attack. Last year in July, the Punjabi superstar had met up with the Madame Tussauds experts in Mumbai to give his measurements.

Diljit started off his career as a Punjabi singer. His popular tracks include Proper Patola, Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Lamborgini, Move Lakk and Channo, among others. The Sikh singer-actor has found popularity in Indian showbiz with his roles in films like ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Phillauri’ and ‘Soorma’. Later this year, he will be seen in Dharma Productions’ film ‘Good News’ alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and ‘Arjun Patiala’ opposite Kriti Sanon.