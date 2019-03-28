Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon starrer Arjun Patiala postponed again! New release date announced

Arjun Patiala gets a new release date. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ever since Kriti Sanon made her debut with the 2014 film Heropanti, the Bollywood actress has garnered a huge fan following by showing her acting skills in films like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta and Luka Chuppi. In the upcoming romantic comedy Arjun Patiala, the Bollywood star will be sharing screen space with Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh for the first time. The film’s release has already changed a couple of times. The romantic comedy was supposed to release on September 13, 2018, later got postponed to 3 May. Now the film has a new release date.

Earlier today, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and revealed the details of the upcoming film. He wrote that a new release date for Arjun Patiala, will now release on July 19, 2019, stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma. Directed by Rohit Jugraj. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dinesh Vijan, Krishan Kumar, and Sandeep Leyzell.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

New release date for #ArjunPatiala… Will now release on 19 July 2019… Stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma… Directed by Rohit Jugraj… Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dinesh Vijan and Sandeep Leyzell. pic.twitter.com/HgQf0xwGuY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2019

After the announcement made by Adarsh, many of the fans have reacted to the update of the film’s new release. One social media user tweeted that, ‘acha acting Karta Hain Aur gata bi acha hain’. Another commented that ‘now…I have to wait for more for the film..” Check out some of the comments here:

Tweets:

Acha acting karta hian aur gata bi acha hian — Aj Singham (@AjSingham1) March 27, 2019

On the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in the 2018 biographical sports drama film Soorma, based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh. The film did really decent business at the box office. Directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures Networks productions, Deepak Singh and Chitrangda Singh the film also starred Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi, Satish Kaushik, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Vijay Raaz in important roles.