Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon starrer Arjun Patiala postponed again! New release date announced

By: | Published: March 28, 2019 11:18 AM

Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film Arjun Patiala which was slated to release on May 3 has now been postponed. Scroll down for more information.

Arjun Patiala gets a new release date. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ever since Kriti Sanon made her debut with the 2014 film Heropanti, the Bollywood actress has garnered a huge fan following by showing her acting skills in films like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta and Luka Chuppi. In the upcoming romantic comedy Arjun Patiala, the Bollywood star will be sharing screen space with Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh for the first time. The film’s release has already changed a couple of times. The romantic comedy was supposed to release on September 13, 2018, later got postponed to 3 May. Now the film has a new release date.

Earlier today, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and revealed the details of the upcoming film. He wrote that a new release date for Arjun Patiala, will now release on July 19, 2019, stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma. Directed by Rohit Jugraj. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dinesh Vijan, Krishan Kumar, and Sandeep Leyzell.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

After the announcement made by Adarsh, many of the fans have reacted to the update of the film’s new release. One social media user tweeted that, ‘acha acting Karta Hain Aur gata bi acha hain’. Another commented that ‘now…I have to wait for more for the film..” Check out some of the comments here:

Tweets:

On the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in the 2018 biographical sports drama film Soorma, based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh. The film did really decent business at the box office. Directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures Networks productions, Deepak Singh and Chitrangda Singh the film also starred Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi, Satish Kaushik, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Vijay Raaz in important roles.

