​​​
  3. Dilip Kumar health update: Veteran actor responding to treatment, might be discharged tomorrow

Dilip Kumar health update: Veteran actor responding to treatment, might be discharged tomorrow

Screen legend Dilip Kumar, who has been admitted to hospital, is responding to the treatment and will be soon discharged.

By: | Mumbai | Published: October 10, 2018 2:09 PM
dilip kumar health today, dilip kumar health, dilip kumar health news, dilip kumar hospital, dilip kumar hospitalised due to chest infection, dilip kumar discharged from hospital, dilip kumar hospital photo, dilip kumar lilavati hospital, dilip kumar death lilavati hospital Dilip Kumar has given memorable performances in films such as “Andaz”, ‘Aan’, ‘Madhumati’, ‘Devdas’ and ‘Mughal-e-Azam’.

Screen legend Dilip Kumar, who has been admitted to hospital, is responding to the treatment and will be soon discharged. The 95-year-old actor is being treated for recurrent pneumonia at Lilavati Hospital. Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui shared the news on the actor’s official Twitter handle, saying Kumar might be discharged on Thursday.

“Lord be praised. @TheDilipKumar saab is responding to treatment and doing much better. If all goes well, as per doctors, he may be discharged from the hospital tomorrow. (Thursday afternoon). Insha’Allah. -FF” read the tweet.

Last month, the actor was admitted to hospital for the treatment of mild pneumonia. Known as the ‘Tragedy King of Bollywood’, Dilip Kumar has given memorable performances in films such as “Andaz”, ‘Aan’, ‘Madhumati’, ‘Devdas’ and ‘Mughal-e-Azam’.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top