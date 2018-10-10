Dilip Kumar health update: Veteran actor responding to treatment, might be discharged tomorrow

Dilip Kumar has given memorable performances in films such as “Andaz”, ‘Aan’, ‘Madhumati’, ‘Devdas’ and ‘Mughal-e-Azam’.

Screen legend Dilip Kumar, who has been admitted to hospital, is responding to the treatment and will be soon discharged. The 95-year-old actor is being treated for recurrent pneumonia at Lilavati Hospital. Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui shared the news on the actor’s official Twitter handle, saying Kumar might be discharged on Thursday.

“Lord be praised. @TheDilipKumar saab is responding to treatment and doing much better. If all goes well, as per doctors, he may be discharged from the hospital tomorrow. (Thursday afternoon). Insha’Allah. -FF” read the tweet.

Last month, the actor was admitted to hospital for the treatment of mild pneumonia. Known as the ‘Tragedy King of Bollywood’, Dilip Kumar has given memorable performances in films such as “Andaz”, ‘Aan’, ‘Madhumati’, ‘Devdas’ and ‘Mughal-e-Azam’.