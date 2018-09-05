Dilip Kumar unwell, admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital

Speaking to PTI, Lilavati Hospital said that they were not sure how long the 95-year-old actor would stay in the hospital and there was nothing to worry about. (Image: Indianexpress.com)

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after complaints of uneasiness due to chest infection. “Saab has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He’s recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers,-FF (sic),” posted Faisal Farooqi on Kumar’s official twitter handle.

Farooqi also posted Dilip Kumar’s health updates on his personal Twitter handle. “Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Lilavati after he complained of breathlessness… due to advance age, Saab has been routinely visiting the hospital for overall health care and health management,” Farooqi posted on Twitter.

“Allah is kind that He has blessed @TheDilipKumar Saab with such wonderful family, friends, well wishers and the prayers of millions of people all over the world. Pls keep him in your prayers,” he added in another Tweet.

Speaking to PTI, Lilavati Hospital said that they were not sure how long the 95-year-old actor would stay in the hospital and there was nothing to worry about. Actor’s wife, Saira Banu also told media that Kumar visited the hospital for routine check-up.

“We are here at Lilavati and we come here for a routine check-up regularly. He will be here for a few days, as long as the doctors want to do tests. All kinds of tests will be conducted. There is a team of doctors here, chest physician, neurologist…,” Saira Banu told PTI. “The tests are being conducted under Dr Nitin Gokhale. We need your wishes so we can go home soon,” she added.