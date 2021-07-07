Dilip Kumar, doyen of Indian film industry, dies at 98; tributes pour in

Dilip Kumar was often referred as the first 'Khan' of Bollywood.

Dilip Kumar, one of India’s ultimate movie icon and finest actor, died today. He was 98. Admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital, Kumar lost the battle to prolonged illness. The news was confirmed via his official Twitter account. Faisal Farooqui, who posts on behalf of Kumar and his wife Saira Bano, made the announcement on Twitter. Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan in Peshawar’s Qissa Khwanai Bazaar in 1922, Kumar was the undisputed ‘tragedy king’ of Bollywood in 1950s and 60s. Tributes have been pouring in from fans and well-wishers from India and across the world. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said, ‘My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come.’. Celebrated director Hansal Mehta called him ‘the greatest’. Standup comedian and actor Vir Das said that ‘we have lost a legend’.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered his as ‘a true thespian’. Singh expressed his grief and said that he was ‘deeply anguished’ by the news. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai termed the demise as the ‘saddest day of my life.’ He said that it was a personal loss for him. Kumar had acted in Ghai’s 90s hit movie Saudagar. It was probably the last time when two great actors – Dilip Kumar and Raj Kumar – came together on the big screen.

Calling him ‘The Hero’, actor Akshay Kumar said, ‘Dilip Kumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him.’