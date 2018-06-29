Dileep row worsens: Mohanlal’s effigy burnt, Mukesh’s ‘Vegetable Speak’ under fire

In a nutshell, actor Dileep’s letter rejects AMMA’s reinstatement of his membership, as he categorically states that his innocence in the pending case needs to be proved in court first, and only then he intends to be active in any organisation.

There is a big revolt in Kerala’s film industry and now even political parties have joined in to slam it! Following the resignation of four Malayalam actresses from the film body, Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), several politicians and party leaders have come forward to slam AMMA’s decision that facilitated the reinstatement of actor Dileep, who is facing grave charges pertaining to a case of abduction and assaulting of a Malayalam actress. On Thursday evening, actor Dileep, whose reinstatement is the cause of the latest controversy, took to Facebook and he shared a letter that he has addressed to AMMA in Malayalam.

In a nutshell, actor Dileep’s letter rejects AMMA’s reinstatement of his membership, as he categorically states that his innocence in the pending case needs to be proved in court first, and only then he intends to be active in any organisation.

He further expressed regret that AMMA, which is doing beneficial and charitable works, has come under fire from others because of him.

He added his ‘best wishes’ to the newly inducted members of AMMA.

Meanwhile, Mahila Congress and All India Youth Federation, which is affiliated to the CPI(M), took out protests against AMMA. They burnt effigy of super star Mohanlal, who is AMMA’s newly inducted president.

The spotlight has also turned to Mukesh, Vice President of AMMA, and actor-turned-sitting MLA from Kollam constituency. The actor has come under fire over his controversial ‘pachakari’ comment. When media persons reportedly asked him questions related to the controversy relating to Dileep’s reinstatement which he had supported, the senior actor reportedly mocked the reporters saying, “Will answer only at the party office. Ask me about my constituency, ask me about ‘pachakari’ (vegetables).”

The actor-turned-MLA’s response, which reportedly bordered on being mocking to reporters, triggered social media reactions and several Malayalam TV news channels raised questions about his comment, stating, how as an MLA, the actor can choose to not be accountable to his voters, who also include women.

Political reactions across the state from all parties have supported the four actresses. Veteran communist leader and former Kerala Chief Minister, VS Achuthanandan strongly expressed his support for the four actresses, calling their move, a ‘courageous’ one. Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac expressed his support for the four actresses, terming the situation in the Malayalam film industry as ‘patriarchal’. V. Muraleedharan, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national executive member, also voiced his disappointment over Mohanlal-led AMMA’s decision to reinstate actor Dileep.

However, Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan expressed another view on this issue, stating as reported by Kaumudi, “Government need not intervene in these issues related to AMMA. The office bearers of AMMA can take a decision on their internal matter.”

On Thursday evening, Kerala Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty expressed her surprise that AMMA has taken a decision to reinstate an actor who is out on bail and facing charges in a criminal case pertaining to the kidnapping and assault of an actress. She termed AMMA’s decision, under super star Mohanlal’s leadership, as ‘baffling.’ She also expressed ‘surprise’ that LDF-elected leaders Mukesh and Ganesh Kumar were part of this decision making process.

For the first time in many years since AMMA’s formation, super star Mammooty and senior actor-turned-MP Innocent have chosen not to be its office bearers anymore.