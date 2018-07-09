Dileep row: AMMA nearly split over this issue, says Mohanlal

The actor told media persons that Dileep’s issue had been the major agenda for the discussion that was held at the AMMA meeting. (IE)

In a significant development, actor and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal addressed a press conference today and spoke about the controversial decision taken to reinstate Dileep into the film body.

The actor told media persons that Dileep’s issue had been the major agenda for the discussion that was held at the AMMA meeting. He questioned why those who slam the organisation as ‘patriarchal’ did not rise to the occasion and mark their protest or even raise any questions when the decision to reinstate actor Dileep had been passed.

Talking to reporters, the Malayalam super star expressed his apologies for barring media persons from the General Body meeting of AMMA. He stated that it was the first time in 20 years of AMMA’s function that such a move had been taken.

While addressing the media persons, Mohanlal also revealed that AMMA had been almost on the verge of being split over the Dileep issue. The actor revealed how there was tremendous pressure to take immediate action against Dileep at the emergency meeting that was held at the residence of Mammootty, in the wake of Dileep’s arrest last year.

ALSO READ | Is Mohanlal alone responsible for AMMA’s decision, asks BJP General Secretary K Surendran

There has been mounting criticism against Mohanlal-led AMMA for reinstating actor Dileep, who is facing grave charges in connection with the abduction and assault of a Malayalam actress. The trial in the case is yet to begin and the decision to reinstate Dileep came as a blow to those who had expected AMMA to take a strong stand for and on behalf of female actresses in the Malayalam film industry.

Earlier, the Kannada film fraternity had issued a strongly worded statement against AMMA’s move, signed by more than 50 actors and including eminent personalities in the South Indian film industry such as Prakash Raj, Kavitha Lankesh, Sruthi Hariharan and so on.