Joshiy, Dileep team up for ‘On Air Eapen’

After teaming up for blockbuster hits together in ‘Runway’, ‘Lion’, ‘July 4’ and ‘Twenty 20’, Dileep is now teaming up with veteran director Joshiy again for his next film. Malayalam movie fans may recall that the duo has delivered some memorable blockbuster hits earlier. With Joshiy Dileep’s new film ‘On Air Eapen’ is set to take off with veteran director Joshiy and the shoot is likely to begin early next year in Ernakulam, as per Manorama’s report.

When it comes to ‘media’-based Malayalam films, Joshi-Mammootty movies demonstrated spectacular success at the box office through ‘New Delhi’ starring Mammootty as G Krishnamoorthy and Sumalatha as Maria Fernandes. With this path-breaking film, director Joshiy became well-known for presenting a bold portrayal of media through his films. The revenge-oriented action thriller was a blockbuster hit that is still considered to be one of Mammootty’s best performances.

‘Nirakootu’ is another Joshiy-Mammotty-Sumalatha starrer that presented a side-view of how a journalist misinterprets a ‘murder’, files a biased report based on her perspective and later finds out the actual truth from the very person she had alleged to be a ‘murderer’. Without doubt, Joshiy’s Mammootty starrer ‘Nirakootu’ delivered yet another striking performance from Malayalam cinema’s megastar.

Joshiy’s ‘Pathram’ is another notable movie showcasing the media industry, with Suresh Gopi and Manju Warrier in lead roles. Though some leading Malayalam dailies had not taken well to its portrayal of the media, ‘Pathram’ is a film that captured the interest of moviegoers with memorable performances by its lead actors and veteran actor Murali.

A more contemporary example is the fun-filled, gripping Mohanlal starrer ‘Run baby run’ with Amala Paul as the leading heroine. The film delves into the reality of ‘news scoops’, TRP ratings and the politics between journalists that can blur the lines between being involved as professionals and becoming too personal.

Written by debutants Niranjan and Arun, Dileep is expected to don the role of a journalist for the first time in Joshiy’s ‘On Air Eapen’.

On the work front, Dileep is currently busy with the release of Jack and Daniel as well as the shooting of ‘My Santa’.