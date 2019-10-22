Adorable! Dileep, Kavya Madhavan share first picture of daughter Mahalakshmi

This is the first time that Dileep and Kavya Madhavan chose to share Mahalakshmi’s photo on social media. (Facebook image)

Sharing the first pictures of daughter ‘Mahalakshmi’, Malayalam actor Dileep and Kavya Madhavan have delighted their fans! The big surprise came when the actor shared his second daughter’s first photo on Facebook and voila, the world of Malayalam movie goers had a first glimpse of his daughter, Mahalakshmi. Sharing her image on Facebook, Dileep also shared a very special milestone with fans – yes, the occasion being his daughter Mahalakshmi’s first birthday. This is the first time that Dileep and Kavya Madhavan chose to share Mahalakshmi’s photo on social media. That they chose to share it on their baby’s first birthday has delighted fans even more.

In the photo that conquered hearts and went viral among fans, the actor is seen, along with his wife Kavya Madhavan, mother and his two daughters – Meenakshi and baby Mahalakshmi – all were dressed in one predominant shade – a peach-pink colour! Dileep and Kavya’s baby is shown seated on the lap of her grandmother, and the adorable picture is made complete with her elder sister Meenakshi and her parents, Dileep and Kavya Madhavan. Fans continuously posted their greetings for the one year old Mahalakshmi.

The birthday baby’s dress also caught everyone’s attention as it had the same peach and pink shade. Clearly, it goes without saying that Mahalakshmi’s had a most adorable expression, seated on her paternal grandmother’s lap.

Both Dileep and Kavya shared the same image of their daughter on their respective Facebook pages. Their adorable family pic is going viral with movie goers and fans, sending Internet into a tizzy.

Also, Manorama’s online article reported that superstar Mammootty had made a grand entry and attended the first birthday celebration of Dileep and Kavya Madhavan’s daughter, Mahalakshmi.