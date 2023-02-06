scorecardresearch
Did you know Kiara Advani's pink scarf costs a whopping Rs 86,000? Know details here

Bride-to-be Kiara Advani arrived in Jailsamer for her wedding in a pink scarf that costs over Rs 86,000

Written by FE Lifestyle
Know everything about Kiara Advani's pink scarf

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding is currently the talk of the town. While the internet is flooded with pictures and videos of the couple, Kiara Advani was spotted at the airport as she left for Jaisalmer for her wedding. The actor was seen in a pink scarf that costs Rs 86,000. She was accompanied by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

She draped a bright pink stole over her ivory trousers, and even though her look was simple, it garnered a lot of attention.

As per reports, the wedding will take place on February 7. 

Details about her look:

She wore formal ivory pants along with a long-sleeved white top. A bright pink stole from Hermes was draped around her. She accessorized with a Prada mini bag, a pair of burgundy heeled boots, and sunglasses. She left her hair untied, and opted for a fuss-free no-makeup look. Check it out here:

The festivities are all set to begin for the couple. Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Aarti Shetty, and Karan Johar were snapped making their way to Jaisalmer. Reports suggest that the sangeet will be held tonight and the pheras will be tomorrow.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 12:51 IST