Did Kim Kardashian damage Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress? Details inside

Kim Kardashian caused a stir in the fashion circle when she wore a Jean Louis dress, which was famously worn by Marilyn Monroe 60 years ago at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual event earlier this week. The delicate garment is considered a cultural icon. Monroe reportedly sang “Happy Birthday” to President Kennedy in the dress. Now the “Kardashians” star is under fire because it seems like she may have damaged that historic piece of clothing

According to a report on Page Six, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star lost 16 pounds before the event so she can fit into the dress that created a storm in the fashion circle 60 years ago. She also changed into a replica as she was entering the party. In fact, Kim in her defense said that she is “extremely respectful to the dress and knows what it means to the ‘American History’. “I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do.” the tabloid reporter her saying.

However, even with just posing for photos with Pete Davidson on the red carpet, she has damaged the dress, which is considered to be the most expensive garment in the world. In a side-by-side photo posted by Pop Culture, the designer’s dress shows multiple issues, including missing crystals and stretched fabric. Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Museum, which let the star borrow the gown for the evening and is now displaying it at its Hollywood location, previously told the Post that precautions were taken to avoid any possible damage.

Conservators and fashion experts were earlier outraged that exposure to light and oxygen, perspiration, and body movement can permanently damage the gown that is believed to be valued at more than $10 million.

After the dress was returned to the museum, a press release was issued by the museum stating that “great care” was taken to preserve it. However, various pictures that have surfaced online contradict this claim.