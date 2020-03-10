Did Angrezi Medium mainly for Irrfan Khan, says Kareena Kapoor

While Irrfan plays the lead, Kareena will be seen as a police official in the movie. (Image: Twitter/Irrfan Khan)

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has said that an opportunity to work with talented actor Irrfan Khan was one of the prominent reasons to work in “Angrezi Medium”, which is releasing on March 13. While Irrfan plays the lead, Kareena will be seen as a police official in the movie. The film directed by Homi Adajania is slated for March 13 release.

“I am very excited for the film because I am working with Irrfan. I got the opportunity to work with a brilliant actor like Irrfan and that, for me, is the greatest honour. And that’s the reason I did this film also. So I am super excited for the release,” Kareena told reporters here on Saturday at the special screening of her actor sister Karisma Kapoor’s digital debut series “Mentalhood”.

Irrfan, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor in 2018, is currently undergoing treatment. Kareena, who recently made her debut on Instagram, said that her fans pulled her towards social media. “There are so many fan clubs out there of my name so we needed to have one point that would be a place where they will get to know a lot about me, my films, my brands and about my life. Of course, there will be a picture of Taimur once in a while,” she said.

Kareena said she is both excited and nervous about her sister Karisma’s web-series “Mentalhood”. “Everybody is excited for Lolo (Karishma) we all have as fans waited for her, to watch her onscreen. We wanted her to come back. After so many years (she is coming back) so I am as excited and nervous as she is. I know she is very nervous,” she said.

Kareena said Mentalhood is very topical and relevant topic for mothers. “I am here to support Karisma as well as everyone including Ekta Kapoor for making such a brave show,” she said. The show will stream on ZEE5 and Alt Balaji from March 11.

When asked about working with Karisma, Kareena said, the two sisters have been looking for an apt script to team up. “We have always wanted to work together but we haven’t got any script that we have liked. Somebody should come up with a good script then we will consider,” Kareena added.