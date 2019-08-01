Dia Mirza announces separation from husband Sahil Sangha, ends 11-year long relationship

Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha in a picture. (Image: Indian Express)

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza on Thursday announced her separation with husband Sahil Sangha. The actress informed that both of them have decided to end their relationship of 11 years. The information was given by the actress on Twitter. Dia Mirza has featured in more than 50 movies, including ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’, ‘Sanju’, and ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ among others. The 37-year-old actress informed that the decision was mutual and was done with the consent of both of them.

The Bollywood actress in her tweet about her divorce wrote, “It is after 11 years of sharing and being together, we have mutually decided to separate and we both will continue to be friends and be there for each other with love and respect. It is possible our life takes us along different paths, but we are and will always be grateful for the bond that we share with each other.”

“Both me and Sahil are thankful to our family and friends for their understanding and the members of the media for continuously supporting them. I request everyone to respect our privacy at this time,” added Dia in her note.

The actress informed that nor she neither her husband will comment on the matter and wrote: “We will not be commenting any further on this matter.”

Notably, Dia Mirza tied the knot with her business partner Sahil Sangha on October 18, 2014. The couple continued their relationship for 11 years as the 37-year-old Mirza and 39-year-old Sangha dated for a while before tying the knot in 2014. The note that was attached with her tweet mentioned a Thank You form both Dia Mira and Sahil Sangha. The couple co-owns a production house with Sangha, producing films such as “Love Breakups Zindagi” and “Bobby Jasoos”.

Dia Mirza appeared last in the biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt and played the role of his wife Manyata Dutt, and was praised for it. The movie did a business of over Rs 300 crore and emerged as a blockbuster. The role of Sanjay Dutt was player by Ranbir Kapoor. The movie was based on the ups and downs of Sanjay Dutt’s life and how he came out of drug adduction and controversies.