Dhoom returns? Bollywood’s original rider John Abraham to feature in and produce biker film

By: | Published: March 27, 2019 6:12 PM

Remaining cast of the film is currently being locked and the film go on floors in July.

It has been a pleasure collaborating with him and his production company so far on all our projects, and it will be an absolute treat to see him play a biker now.

John Abraham is set to star in and produce a biker film. The untitled film is currently in pre-production and will be directed by Rensil D’Silva. John said the story of the film revolves around motorcycles, his longtime passion, which the actor first showcased onscreen in the 2004 blockbuster “Dhoom”. “I decided to develop a film on riders and their love for motorcycles in-house two years ago. A lot of research and time has been spent on the subject since then. “I’m happy to have Ajay Kapoor and Rensil on board for this project. I am especially excited that we will film the action sequences in the Isle of Man, the home of racing on real roads,” the actor said in a statement.

D’Silva, who directed 2009 film “Kurbaan”, said directing an adventure film on bikes with John is a dream come true for him. “I’ve grown up on films like ‘Days of Thunder’ and ‘Top Gun’ and it’s a dream come true to make an adrenaline pumping, emotionally charged bike racing film like this with John,” the filmmaker said. Kyta Productions, the banner behind John’s last “Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran” and his upcoming espionage thriller “RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter)”, is attached to co-produce. Ajay Kapoor of the production house said he is excited to collaborate with the actor’s JA Entertainment again. “I know how passionate John is about motorbikes.

It has been a pleasure collaborating with him and his production company so far on all our projects, and it will be an absolute treat to see him play a biker now! We look forward to our other collaborations with him in future too,” Kapoor said. Remaining cast of the film is currently being locked and the film go on floors in July.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Dhoom returns? Bollywood’s original rider John Abraham to feature in and produce biker film
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition