Dhoom returns? Bollywood’s original rider John Abraham to feature in and produce biker film

John Abraham is set to star in and produce a biker film. The untitled film is currently in pre-production and will be directed by Rensil D’Silva. John said the story of the film revolves around motorcycles, his longtime passion, which the actor first showcased onscreen in the 2004 blockbuster “Dhoom”. “I decided to develop a film on riders and their love for motorcycles in-house two years ago. A lot of research and time has been spent on the subject since then. “I’m happy to have Ajay Kapoor and Rensil on board for this project. I am especially excited that we will film the action sequences in the Isle of Man, the home of racing on real roads,” the actor said in a statement.

D’Silva, who directed 2009 film “Kurbaan”, said directing an adventure film on bikes with John is a dream come true for him. “I’ve grown up on films like ‘Days of Thunder’ and ‘Top Gun’ and it’s a dream come true to make an adrenaline pumping, emotionally charged bike racing film like this with John,” the filmmaker said. Kyta Productions, the banner behind John’s last “Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran” and his upcoming espionage thriller “RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter)”, is attached to co-produce. Ajay Kapoor of the production house said he is excited to collaborate with the actor’s JA Entertainment again. “I know how passionate John is about motorbikes.

It has been a pleasure collaborating with him and his production company so far on all our projects, and it will be an absolute treat to see him play a biker now! We look forward to our other collaborations with him in future too,” Kapoor said. Remaining cast of the film is currently being locked and the film go on floors in July.