Dharavi Bank: Meet the ruthless Thalaivan played by Suniel Shetty, and his family

With a phenomenal 9+ ranking on IMDb, MX Original Series Dharavi Bank has created ripples in the OTT space and won the hearts of millions of viewers. For those of you who were eagerly waiting to watch it, the wait has now come to an end with all episodes available free as it streams on MX Player starting Friday, 9 December.

“Mere family ko touch nahi karne ka!” – This heart chilling dialogue from the ruthless Thalaivan has won actor Suniel Shetty a lot of praise and this sentiment is at the centre of this thrilling revenge drama series. Helming his crime syndicate fearlessly in the bylanes of Dharavi sees Thalaivan battling external forces as well as handling internal power struggles in the family that he holds so dear.

Here’s everything you need to know about this gangster family and the friends of Thalaivan that make this 10 episodic series such a compelling watch.

Suniel Shetty as Thalaivan: Lovingly called ‘Anna’ by Bollywood and fans, Suniel Shetty effortlessly commands fear and respect as Thalaivan in his crisp white shirt and dhoti in Dharavi Bank. A local don who rose to become the most powerful and ruthless leader of a 30,000-crore empire, he lives in a fortress in the slums of Dharavi. Usually calm and composed, he’s vindictive and unpredictable and his moves will leave you stunned. While he’s a messiah for some, he unflinchingly locks his sight on his enemies and doesn’t leave any chance to prove his dominance amongst them.

Shanthi Priya as Bonamma: This 50-year-old unmarried sister of Thalaivan played by versatile actress, Shanthi Priya, is worshipped as a deity, but she’s still struggling to fulfil her own needs. Unlike any other average sibling, she’s greedy, and tyrannical and keeps her hunger for power above anyone and anything even as she’s a strong emotional anchor in the family.

Sandhya Shetty as Parvathy: Thalaivan’s eldest daughter, Parvathy played by actress Sandhya Shetty is a simple and family-oriented girl. Unlike her siblings, she has no devious plans of dethroning or harming her father.

Vamsi Krishna as Shiva: Shiva is the short-tempered, arrogant, insensitive eldest child of Thalaivan. Aged 30, Shiva is well-aware that the people of Dharavi respect him only because of his father, and wants to wipe out this image of living in the shadows. Shiva dreams of sitting on his father’s throne someday… but will he?

Siddharth Menon as Veerbhadra: Thalaivan’s youngest child, Veerbhadra is an educated and ambitious 26-year-old young man. Essayed by actor Siddharth Menon, Veerbhadra is a carbon copy of his father – strategic but ruthless. People not only respect him but also feel he’s the rightful heir of Thalavian’s empire. However, he has a deep, dark secret too, which if exposed will change many equations.

Bhavvana Rao as Deepa: Thalaivan’s youngest daughter, Deepa played by actress Bhavvana Rao is a formidable character that viewers will see in Dharavi Bank. Being the daughter of the kingpin who controls such a rich crime syndicate, Deepa, a lawyer, has chosen to live her life away from her family’s criminal ways. A strong-headed woman, Deepa does not fear anyone and stands strong in leading her life independently.

Rohit Pathak as Rajan: Rohit Pathak plays the role of Thalaivan’s son-in-law, Rajan. Unlike others in the family, Rajan is a true-blue loyalist of Thalavian. Touted to be Thalavian’s right hand man, he follows instructions diligently and can go to any extremes to fulfil his Guru’s commands. But, his loyalty to Thalavian has made him an enemy to several others.

Luke Kenny as Michael: Michael is the oldest associate of Thalaivan. Played by Luke Kenny, he is considered to be one of the strongest pillars of this tall-standing empire. His loyalty towards Thalaivan and his family is unquestioningly strong. However, he has to deal with factions within his circle who may be used in the war against Thalaivan.