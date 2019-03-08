Dhanush’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota release confirmed! Details here!

By: | Published: March 8, 2019 1:16 PM

Apart from Dhanush, Gautham Menon directorial Enai Noki Paayum Thota stars Megha Akash, Sunaina and Sasikumar among others.

Enai Noki Paayum Thota is helmed by Gautham Menon. (IE)

Dhanush’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota is among other long-delayed films of director Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film, which has been in the cans for more than two years now, might finally see the light of the day, according to the production house Escape Artist.

Producer Madan took to Twitter to reveal that the trailer work of the film is going on currently and the film will release in April if things go well.

Here’s the tweet:

Gautham Menon announced the project with Dhanush and Megha Akash back in 2016. The shooting of the film was stopped frequently due to Gautham Menon’s other commitment and many production issues further delayed the project.

Finally, Gautham wrapped up the film last year, and the post-production work was going on for months. Now, the film is gearing up for release.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi gets a new release date, postponed to May

The film recently cleared the censor board with UA certificate.

Madan’s Tweet:

The film was supposed to be the debut of Megha Akash but her other films Petta and Vantha Rajavaathan Varuven, which she signed after the Dhanush-starrer, released last month. She will next be seen in Athravaa’s Boomerang, which is releasing tomorrow.

Director-actor Sasi Kumar is also playing a lead role in the film and industry buzz suggests that he is playing the antagonist in the movie.

The songs of the film composed by Darbuka Siva have become a huge hit. Maruvarthai Pesathay and Visiri have gained 75 million views and 28 million views respectively.

