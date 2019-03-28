Double delight! Dhanush to play a dual role in Asuran, Manju Warrier to mark debut in Tamil cinema

Dhanush in Asuran (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The upcoming Vetrimaaran’s film Asuran is an action drama featuring some of the leading stars of the south. It has Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead roles and it also marks the debut of the latter in Tamil cinema. Dhanush and Vetrimaaran had last come together for the film Vada Chennai which turned out to be a blockbuster. And when it was announced last year that this super-hit combo would be coming together again for a film, fans were elated. Now details of Dhanush’s role in the film is out and it is said that the actor would be playing a double role in Asuran – the character of a father and a son.

Yes, you read that right! Superstar Dhanush would be seen in dual avatars in Vetrimaaran’s Asuran. As per reports, the Dhanush will be seen playing the role of a 45-year-old man in the film and it’s the first time we’ll get to watch him in such an aged character. Asuran bankrolled by Kalaipuli S. Thanu, is set in two periods – 60’s and ’80s. It is based on the novel titled Vetkai.

Take a look at Dhanush’s avatars in Asuran:

In Dir @VetriMaaran ‘s #Asuran, Actor @dhanushkraja plays dual role as Father and Son.. He will be seen as a 45 year old guy.. The movie is set in two periods – 1960s and 80s.. pic.twitter.com/EOWInEHwSR — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 28, 2019

The movie also stars Manju Warrier as the pair of the father character, and versatile actor Pasupathi plays her brother, a godfather to the family. Ken Karunas, son of actor Karunas plays the younger version of the son’s character while director Balaji Sakthivel plays a grey shaded role. Kalaipuli S Thaanu has produced Asuran, which has music by GV Prakash.

This is the fourth time that Dhanush and filmmaker Vetrimaaran have collaborated for a film. Besides Vada Chennai, they have also worked together in Pollathavan and Aadukalam. After delivering such hit films in the past, the expectations are high even this time. As per reports, Vijay Sethupathi has a special appearance in the film. So don’t miss to share your thoughts with us about Dhanush’s look in Asuran.