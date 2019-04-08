Dhanush and Sneha complete first shoot schedule of their upcoming movie in Kutralam

By: | Published: April 8, 2019 4:40 AM

Dhanush and Sneha will be seen together on-screen after a gap of 13 years. They were last seen in the cult film, Pudupettai (2006), directed by Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan.

Dhanush wrapped up the first schedule of his shoot in Kutralam for his upcoming movie with Sneha. According to a tweet, the cast and crew of the film will be moving to another location for the second schedule. “.@SathyaJyothi_ – #ProductionNo34 #D39 1st Schedule Shooting Completed In Kutralam!???????? On to Second Schedule Shortly.! @dhanushkraja @actress_sneha @durairsk @iamviveksiva @Naveenc212 @MervinJSolomon @omdop @RIAZtheboss”, the caption read. A picture of Dhanush along with a few crew members of the film was also shared.

After Kodi, Dhanush is joining hands with director Durai Senthilkumar. The makers are yet to announce the title of the film and other details but what has gotten everyone’s attention is that actor Sneha has been roped in to play the female lead in the movie.

Dhanush and Sneha will be seen together on-screen after a gap of 13 years. They were last seen in the cult film, Pudupettai (2006), directed by Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan. The untitled film is being bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films and according to reports, Dhanush will be seen playing dual roles as father and son.

Pudupetta chronicled the story of how a young, desolate boy in the seedy underbelly of North Chennai goes on to become a powerful gangster. Sneha played the role of a sex-worker and Pudupettai has since then gone on to cement its place as one of the great Tamil movies of all time.

Sneha was last seen in the Sivakarthikeyan-Nayanthara starrer Vellaikaran. Dhanush is currently busy shooting for another movie with director Vetrimaaran titled Asuran.

