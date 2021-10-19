Dhamaka Trailer Out: Kartik Aaryan startles viewers with his news-anchor greedy for TRP role

Dhamaka will release on Netflix on November 19.

Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka trailer is here, and just like its title takes the viewers with a storm leaving one gasping for breath. The movie after running multiple teasers finally launched a full-fledged trailer where Kartik is seen as a radio jockey turned news anchor hosting a live show amid a crisis situation. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur opposite Kartik, Vikas Kumar, Amruta Subhash, and Vishwajeet Pradhan.

The trailer starts with Kartik as Arjun Pathak being bumped off his primetime slot but an unexpected call makes him get his job back. A terrorist warns him about a bomb blast on the Bandra sea link. But as he dismisses it as a prank call, a blow-up startles him. The caller is taken on live TV and then the rest is race to the finish shot maid a heinous terror attack on the heart of the metro interspersed with shots of Kartik’s personal life and reporters, the common people stick there at the bridge.

Check trailer here

Kartik shedding light on his character at the trailer launch said that Arjun as the TV anchor will have to make some tough decisions which he wishes no one has to make in their lives. Director Ram Madhvani praising Kartik said he has a hunger in him to continuously do better that worked well for the film. He is hopeful that his performance will be talked about for a long time after the film is released. Madhvani has earlier directed Sonam Kapoor in Neerja and Sushmita Sen in Aarya.

The film will release on Netflix on November 19. The official synopsis by Netflix says that a mysterious phone call that gets an ex-TV news anchor his show back might cost him his conscience.

Kartik will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Hansal Mehta’s captain India, Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy.