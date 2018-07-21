Dhadak Movie box office collection Day 1: ‘Heroic start’! Jahnvi Kapoor’s ‘Dhadak’ earns Rs 8 .71 crore on Friday

The film posters as well as the fresh pairing of Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter was released on Friday.

Dhadak Movie box office collection Day 3, Saturday: “Dhadak”, released on Friday, is expected to earn over Rs 20 crore in its opening weekend. “Dhadak” is a remake of Marathi film Sairat, released on Friday. On its opening day, the movie earned Rs 8.71 crore which is higher than ‘Student of the Year’, which had earned Rs 8 crore. In a tweet, movie critic Taran Adarsh said, “Dhadak takes a HEROIC START… Rarely does a film starring absolute newcomers open so well… Day 1 is higher than #StudentOfTheYear [₹ 8 cr]… Fri ₹ 8.71 cr. India biz.” In a separate tweet, Adarsh gave a rating of 1/2 to Dhadak.

#OneWordReview…#Dhadak: WINNER.

Jahnvi’s brother and ‘2 States’ actor Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter to express that he is extremely proud of her. In a tweet, Kapoor wrote, “It’s out today #Dhadak !!! @ShashankKhaitan has made a heartwarming and yet gut-wrenching love story….he’s handled the 2 Of them so deftly. Ishan u have nailed the simplicity & energy of a young kid who just sees purity in love Janhvi u left me speechless so bloody proud of u…”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Girish Johar, a trade analyst said, “The movie will earn around Rs 6.5 crores on its opening day. It might be a little too much for a movie with a newcomer in the lead but Dhadak has three-four factors working in its favour. One, it is the Sridevi sympathy factor, second, Janhvi is making a debut with the movie, third, the film is a remake of Sairat which is already a blockbuster and last, it is a Dharma Production project.”

The movie marked the Bollywood debut of late actress Sridevi and noted film producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Jahnvi Kapoor. Actor Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter has performed role of the lead actor in the movie. The movie was directed by Shashank Khaitan, also stars popular actors like Ashutosh Rana, Kharaj Mukherjee and Aditya Kumar.

Sairat, the Marathi film on which ‘Dhadak’ is based had won a National Award. The basic premise of caste difference and honour killing is the same just like its inspiration but he has definitely made some variations to the Hindi version. Karan Johar has acquired the remake rights of Nagraj Manjule-directed “Sairat”, which created history in the Marathi cinema by entering the elite Rs 100-crore club and became a phenomenon as it ran in cinema houses for over 100 days, especially in Maharashtra.