Dhadak box office collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s film surprises Bollywood in first week; check numbers

Dhadak box office collection: Late legendary actress Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s debut-film Dhadak has not only been loved by Bollywood stars but has also been raking in impressive collection in the box-office. The film, which features Ishaan Khatter in the lead role, has collected Rs 33.67 crore in the domestic box office. It had collected a whopping Rs 13.92 crore on Sunday. The film had opened on Friday with a collection Rs 8.71 crore and made Rs 11.04 crore on Saturday.

“And the BO numbers do the talking… #Dhadak packs an IMPRESSIVE TOTAL in its opening weekend… A consistent run on weekdays will help put up a STRONG Week 1 total… Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr. Total: ₹ 33.67 cr. India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted today.

The film is also enjoying a brilliant run in the overseas market. “Dhadak springs a pleasant surprise Overseas… Films starring newcomers, generally, find limited takers… But #Dhadak is an exception… Total: approx $ 858k [₹ 5.90 cr]… North America: $ 265k UAE-GCC: $ 322k UK-Ireland: $ 96k ANZ: $ 100k Pakistan: $ 47k,” Adarsh tweeted.

Celebrities took to Twitter to praise debutants Ishan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor. Noted lyricist Javed Akhtar tweeted, “Watched “ DHADAK” . Loved it . Both Janhvi and ishan are unbelievably excellent . Brilliant is too timid word for them . Janhvi , you are really a worthy daughter of a worthy mother . Lots of luv”

Earlier, Kapoor had said she does not feel she has become a star with the success of the film but she is just trying to be an actor. An adaptation of Marathi hit “Sairat”, the film, also backed by Zee Studios, touches upon honour killing. The movie was released on 2235 screens in India, 556 in overseas.