Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut’s fiery and badass look will leave you in awe

In Dhaakad teaser Kangana Ranaut can be seen in a heavy combat zone with killer armaments.

Dhaakad: The teaser of Kangana Ranaut-starrer action-entertainer movie came out last week. The movie which is set to release around Diwali in 2020 has fueled the expectation of combat-action lovers. The teaser of the movie featured Kangana as blood-soaked soldier present in a heavy combat zone which is on fire. The teaser adds to the anticipation of the fans and the background in which Kangana can be seen walking through has left everyone wondering in awe. The teaser suggests that the film will feature some good camera handling and excellent graphics. The teaser itself has some remarkable graphics. The slow-paced teaser of Dhaakad is 45 seconds long and features a machine gun-firing sequence of Kangana followed with a remarkable expression by the actress in which she is seen licking blood off her face. Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai.

While talking about the film, actress Kangana Ranaut mentioned in a press statement that the guns that have been used in the teaser were real and very heavy. “I had to put in all my strength to lift one. And watching me struggle with guns gave Razy a great time and a good laugh. Probably after this, he will make me use dummy guns for the actual shoot of the film.”

The director of Dhaakad, Razneesh Razy Ghai has co-written the film with Rinish Ravindra and Chintan Gandhi. Ritesh Shah has written the screenplay. The production of Dhaakad has been looked after by Sohail Maklai productions and Asylum films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media. Earlier, Kangana had said that Dhaakad will prove to be a turning point for the Indian cinema.

Kangana earlier said that “The film ‘Dhaakad’, is a benchmark film for my career. It will be a turning point for Indian cinema. Dhaakad is one of a kind female-led action film and is very apt for a Diwali release. If people like it, it will serve as a benchmark and there will be no looking back for women in Indian cinema.”

The director Razy Ghai, while talking about Dhaakad had said earlier that “Female oriented action films have got a big void. There has never been lead heroin in an out-and-out action entertainer in the contemporary space. This is the reason I wanted to explore this genre with a female lead.”

Sources suggested that the action entertainer ‘Dhaakad’ will be shot in Budapest, Prague and Thailand. Small portions of the film are likely to be shot in North India.