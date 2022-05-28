‘Dhaakad’ Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut’s film collects Rs 4420 on Day 8 of release

Kangana Ranaut’s action film ‘Dhakad’ has collected only Rs 4,420 on the eighth day of its theatrical release. The figures earned by the film have been reported by Bollywood Hungama. So far, the movie has managed to make around Rs 3 crore which adds to Ranaut’s list of underperforming films.

The budget for making the entire film was approximately between Rs 80 crore to Rs 90 crore. A separate report by Bollywood Hungama suggests that the film struggles in finding a streaming distribution because the producers did not crack a deal before the release.

The film has been directed by Razneesh Ghai and also stars Arjun Rampal, Saswata Chatterjee and Divya Dutta. Dhaakad had received mixed reviews but the audience seems to have completely passed the movie.

On the other hand, the horror-comedy sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which was released with Dhaakad is on the verge of crossing Rs 100 crore.

Film critic Shalini Langer from IE gave Dhaakad 3.5 stars and concluded the review by saying that it’s a simple, uncomplicated storyline where Agni became an agent after a shocking incident in childhood.. and is now leading the Agency’s investigation of a trafficking ring running out of central India.