Detective Boomrah web series trailer released, holds promise of a thrilling show

Detective Boomrah series trailer: The trailer for a new web series – Detective Boomrah – has been released by Saints Art and boy, is it thrilling! The web series will revolve around different cases that are solved by Detective Boomrah and the trailer focuses on the first case – of a mysteriously missing man. Detective Boomrah and The Missing Man is set to release on January 21 next year, though it is not yet clear which platform would be used for the web series. Detective Boomrah, the brainchild of storyteller-turned-filmmaker Sudhanshu Rai, would be portrayed by Rai himself. Meanwhile, like any detective, Detective Boomrah also has a loyal partner called Sam, portrayed by actor Raghav Jhingran.

The trailer of the missing man, set in fictional Ropam Haveli in Rajasthan, shows a man jumping from the terrace of the heritage hotel but vanishing in thin air. The trailer is accompanied by a cryptic message about the power of time. Complete with suspenseful music, an apparent attack on Boomrah himself, a part of the property encompassed in darkness, and growling, the trailer seems to promise a thrilling web series.

Sudhanshu, in a statement, said that Detective Boomrah is a character that was created by him years ago, who is not bound by reality, or celestial or geographical constraints. According to him, this concept and content would be new to the Indian screens.

“Detective Boomrah has been a very special experience for me as an actor. I am trying to improve with each of my roles. In the series, though my role is small in duration, it is integral to the storyline. Hope to get more such projects in future,” said journalist-turned-actor Shobhit Sujay, who plays an intense character in the web series.

The platform for the actual web series might not be known yet, but viewers can catch the trailer on the YouTube channel Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai. Rai and Jhingran are accompanied by Shobhit Sujay, Priyanka Sarkar, Abhishek Sonpaliya, Manisha Sharma, Garima Rai and Akhlaq Ahmad Azadand.

The story has been written by Sudhanshu and Saints Art director Puneet Sharma, while it is co-directed by Anant Rai, who is also the Creative Producer of the series.