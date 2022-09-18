Detective Boomrah to Ashram: Shows to watch on streaming platforms, in case you missed them

OTT has become synonymous with great content, both Indian as well as foreign and contemporary as well as archived films. OTT platforms have touched the hearts of millions of Indians with their beautiful stories, set in all nooks and corners of the country. It also encourages short filmmakers and has some hidden gems that are not to be missed. Take a look:

Detective Boomrah

From the banner of Saints Art and Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai, Detective Boomrah is a sci-fi thriller web series and marks the on-screen debut of the iconic fictional character. In the first season of the series, the detective and his partner Sam arrive at a Haveli-turned-heritage hotel in Rajasthan to probe the case of a man who appeared inside a locked room and then jumped into thin air to disappear. To unravel the mystery, the detective follows the same course and travels back in the time. The truly enjoyable series is streaming on MX Player.

Ek Thi Begum

Set in the crime world, this is the story of a woman becoming a ruthless criminal when her underworld crime lord husband is killed. The wife sets out to seek revenge and doesn’t leave any stone unturned to truly win. Set in the Mumbai in the 1980s, when open crimes were prevalent, this crime thriller will take you down memory lane and show the true power of women.

Ashram

Bobby Deol, the cool dude of Bollywood has attempted his hand at something really different, as he portrays a Godman, Kashipur wale Baba Nirala. This baba is so powerful that he has the CM of the state as his disciple. Running into its third season, the story has moved on from Baba’s uprising to his tryst with power and women, and one of his victims, Pammi running away from the ashram. With police at his disposal, the baba must find her before she reaches the media or police. Inspector Ujagar Singh too is another threat to his kingdom. Binge-watch this series this weekend, and connect with an alternate India, very different from that of millennials.

Campus Diaries

Campus Diaries is the story of six students studying at Excel University. Giving a peak into college life, where they experience new friendships, puppy romances, bunking of classes, independent life, becoming responsible, and surviving the canteen wars. Their lives become twisted one fine day when they all find themselves in a soup. It is a debut of comedian Saloni Gaur who became popular theduring the lockdown as she portrayed her views on everyday issues in a comical manner.

Bhaukaal

This cop drama is running into its second season and is set up in Muzaffarnagar, the crime capital of Uttar Pradesh. As SSP Naveen Sikhera sets to weed out the breeding criminals, he faces the powerful local gangs and shudders at the utter despair in the town. While the first time the SSP loses the battle, the second season shows the gangs becoming more powerful but with Bombay police at their heels to solve certain cases. Watch it for the handsome lead and the thrill in this crime series.